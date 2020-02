Photo : YONHAP News

The 23rd patient of the new coronavirus is confirmed to have visited two major retail stores in downtown Seoul, the Lotte Department Store in Myeongdong and an E-Mart branch in the Mapo area.These two sites confirmed this fact on Friday and decided to temporarily close effective immediately from 2 p.m.The patient is a Chinese female from Wuhan who came to Seoul on January 23rd for travel purposes.Lotte said the decision is to ensure the safety of customers and staff and that it will reopen Monday after a thorough sterilization.Discount chain E-Mart's Mapo store has also closed temporarily but is undecided on its reopening date.