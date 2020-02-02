Moon Pledges Active Support for China's Coronavirus Containment Efforts

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has vowed South Korea's support for China's efforts to contain the spread of the new coronavirus.After receiving new Chinese Ambassador to South Korea Xing Haiming's credentials on Friday, Moon expressed sympathy for the Chinese government and its people facing great difficulties in their fight against the outbreak.The president told the ambassador during their meeting at the top office that he believes China will swiftly overcome the current crisis and be able to refocus on economic development, stressing Seoul-Beijing relations will also develop faster.In response, Xing said he was especially impressed by Moon's earlier statement that China's suffering is that of South Korea's.Xing, who has worked in both Koreas, said Beijing will continue support and cooperation for the development of bilateral ties, as well as Seoul's peace process involving North Korea's denuclearization.Moon also received credentials from Japanese Ambassador Koji Tomita and expressed hope that he and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe can meet more frequently.The president added that he expects Seoul and Tokyo will be able to pool their wisdom and find a resolution to their history-related row for the sake of future generations.