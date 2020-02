Photo : YONHAP News

The Education Ministry has allowed schools to reduce the number of school days amid the rapid spread of the novel coronavirus.Such a measure is legally tantamount to circumstances similar to a natural disaster event.According to sources on Friday, Education Minister Yoo Eun-hae sent out an official notice to 17 educational superintendents nationwide, allowing elementary, middle, high and special purpose schools to shorten the number of mandatory school days by as much as up to ten percent if it is deemed inevitable.Domestic law mandates schools run at least 190 days of classes in an academic year, which means up to 19 days can be reduced under the latest move.The ministry has advised schools to prepare alternative courses such as online and home schooling materials to make up for the reduction in class days.