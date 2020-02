Photo : YONHAP News

A former Korean language teacher at a woman's high school in Seoul has received a prison sentence on charges of indecent acts perpetrated against minors.The Seoul Northern District Court on Friday sentenced the 60-year-old surnamed Lee to serve one year behind bars and he was taken into custody following the verdict.Lee is accused of repeatedly molesting 19 students for several years in the classroom or staff room by touching sensitive body parts or putting his lips on a student's hand.The court said the defendant denies making physical contact but that the victims' testimonies are consistent and reliable.He has also been ordered to take a sexual violence treatment program and stay away from job opportunities at children and juvenile-related organizations for five years.