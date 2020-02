Photo : KBS News

A South Korean transgender student says she will give up her admission to a woman’s college in Seoul after facing opposition from women’s groups, including from those attending the school.She was initially scheduled to enroll in Sookmyung Women’s University from this spring after undergoing gender reassignment surgery in Thailand last August. She told reporters on Friday, however, that she decided to miss the deadline to pay tuition.The student said her intention to go to college, which everyone else takes for granted, has become the subject of suspicion and investigation and she has been ignored, opposed and deprived of the rights to enjoy her own life.