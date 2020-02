Photo : YONHAP News

​Dozens more schools in Seoul have been ordered to temporarily shutdown over concerns about the novel coronavirus.A total of 32 pre-, primary and secondary schools are subject to the order issued by the Seoul Metropolitan Office of Education on Friday, including 15 in Songpa District and 12 in Yeongdeungpo District. The other schools set to close by February 19th are in the districts of Gangnam and Yangcheon.On Wednesday, 42 other schools in the capital's Jungnang and Seongbuk districts were also ordered to shut.The municipal education authorities plan to permit schools in the city to curtail classes by up to a tenth of the requirement for the spring semester if the outbreak persists.