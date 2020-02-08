620 Waiting for Coronavirus Test Results in S. Korea

Photo : KBS News

Anchor: South Korea is doing all it can to prevent the further spread of the novel coronavirus in the country. While a total of 24 people are confirmed to have contracted the disease, two of them have recovered from the disease and have been released from hospitals.Kim Bum-soo wraps up the situation here in Korea.Report: The number of confirmed novel coronavirus patients in South Korea remains at 24 while suspected cases surged by 293 overnight on Saturday.The quarantine headquarters under the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said a total of 620 people are waiting for coronavirus test results.The surge came as health authorities here decided to apply more expansive criteria for administering the virus test.Local health authorities previously ran tests on only those who display suspected symptoms within 14 days of returning from China's Hubei province but the scope has now expanded to include anyone coming from China, and are showing suspected symptoms.The KCDC said a total of one-thousand 701 people have so far been tested for the new coronavirus in South Korea since January 3. A total of one-thousand 57 tested negative while others are waiting for test results as 24 were confirmed to have contracted the disease.Of the confirmed patients, two have fully recovered and released from isolation facilities as 22 remain at hospitals. Health authorities said the patients are in stable condition and are expected to recover soon.South Korea confirmed the first case of the Wuhan coronavirus on Jan. 20.The government has placed an entry ban for foreigners who visited Hubei province in the past two weeks.Foreign visitors in South Korea are advised to contact the KCDC call center at one-three-three-nine if they suspect infection. Interpretation service will be provided in English, Chinese, Japanese, Russian, Vietnamese, Thai, and Malay/Indonesian.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.