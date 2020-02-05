Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

International

Virus Death Toll in China Rises to 722

Write: 2020-02-08 13:16:05Update: 2020-02-08 15:17:43

Virus Death Toll in China Rises to 722

Photo : YONHAP News

The death toll from the new coronavirus continues to rise in China, increasing by more than 80 overnight.

According to China's National Health Commission Saturday, a total of 722 people have already been killed due to the infectious disease. 

The cumulative number of confirmed patients is tallied at 34-thousand-546 across 31 provinces nationwide, according to the Chinese authority. 

As the Chinese agency said there are also nearly six thousand confirmed patients who are in serious conditions, fatalities are feared to further rise. 

On Friday alone, China confirmed more than 28-hundred new cases and 81 deaths  just in Hubei Province which includes the epicenter city of Wuhan.

26 confirmed cases have been found in Hong Kong, ten in Macao, and 16 in Taiwan. 

Also public anger and sympathy is simmering in mainland China following news of the death of a Chinese whistleblower doctor who first warned the public of the potential risks of the disease in December.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >