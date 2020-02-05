Virus Death Toll in China Rises to 722

Photo : YONHAP News

The death toll from the new coronavirus continues to rise in China, increasing by more than 80 overnight.According to China's National Health Commission Saturday, a total of 722 people have already been killed due to the infectious disease.The cumulative number of confirmed patients is tallied at 34-thousand-546 across 31 provinces nationwide, according to the Chinese authority.As the Chinese agency said there are also nearly six thousand confirmed patients who are in serious conditions, fatalities are feared to further rise.On Friday alone, China confirmed more than 28-hundred new cases and 81 deaths just in Hubei Province which includes the epicenter city of Wuhan.26 confirmed cases have been found in Hong Kong, ten in Macao, and 16 in Taiwan.Also public anger and sympathy is simmering in mainland China following news of the death of a Chinese whistleblower doctor who first warned the public of the potential risks of the disease in December.