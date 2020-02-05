Temps to Rise Next Week, No More Cold Wave This Winter

Photo : KBS News

Temperatures will sharply rise next week, likely marking an end to this winter's cold wave.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration on Saturday, morning lows in capital Seoul will range between zero and five degrees Celsius and afternoon highs from eight to eleven degrees next week, higher than the average for mid-February.Considering that Seoul reported minus eleven-point-eight degrees just this Thursday, the lowest daily temperatures will be climbing as much as 17 degrees in one week.Morning lows will remain above zero and afternoon highs around ten degrees in most parts of the central region. Southern regions will be even warmer with afternoon highs reaching 15 degrees in some areas.The warm weather next week results from a weakened Siberian High and mild south westerly winds blowing in toward the Korean Peninsula.The remaining days of this winter are not expected to see any similar degree of the freezing cold snap witnessed this week.