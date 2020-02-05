N. Korea Strives to Safeguard Capital City from Coronavirus

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea is exerting all-out efforts to prevent the novel coronavirus from reaching its capital Pyongyang.State media outlet the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said Saturday that Pyongyang's Central Emergency Anti-epidemic Headquarters is meticulously carrying out screening and quarantine measures on every road leading into the capital while stepping up testing and medical monitoring.The report said that officials were setting up plans to secure face masks and disinfectants while certain locations were being equipped to be ready to test and treat suspected patients in timely fashion.The headquarters is also reportedly running tests on local residents and those who returned from overseas business trips and putting in effort to secure detection and treatment methods for the new viral disease.