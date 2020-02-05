Menu Content

N. Korea Marks Founding Anniversary of Military

Write: 2020-02-08 13:44:01Update: 2020-02-08 14:10:44

North Korean media hailed the Korean People's Army on Saturday marking the 72nd founding anniversary of the country's military.

On this day which is similar to South Korea's Armed Forces Day, Rodong Sinmun, the newspaper of the North Korean ruling party, carried an op-ed, heaping praises on its military achievements.

It said that North Korean socialism could progress triumphantly despite trials because the Korean People's Army wonderfully fulfilled its duties of defending the nation, the revolution and the people, and also made breakthroughs in economic construction.

The paper said the military can respond to any type of war, operation and combat, and is fully prepared to completely eliminate the source of warfare in regards to invading forces.

The article refrained from provocative expressions or remarks on strengthening strategic weapons but underlined maintaining discipline and moral order within the military.
