3 More Infections on Quarantined Cruise Ship in Japan

Photo : YONHAP News

Three more cases of the new coronavirus have been confirmed on a giant cruise ship quarantined off the coast of Yokohama, Japan since Monday.Japan's Health Ministry said Saturday that three more passengers on the Diamond Princess cruise ship have tested positive to the disease, bringing the total to 64.Japanese authorities have been testing 279 of some 37-hundred crew members and passengers aboard the ship.They include those who have shown symptoms of fever and coughing or those who came in contact with the very first infected person on the vessel, a Hong Kong national.The ship will be quarantined until February 14th considering the incubation period of the coronavirus.Initially, nine South Koreans were reported to be on board but the Korean embassy in Japan received a final tally from Tokyo's Foreign Ministry that a total of 14 South Koreans are there: nine passengers and five crew members.