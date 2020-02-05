S. Korea Reports 25th Confirmed Case of Novel Coronavirus

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea reported another case of the novel coronavirus on Sunday, bringing the total of confirmed cases in the country to 25.The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said that a 73-year-old South Korean woman tested positive for the contagious virus and was admitted to Seoul National University Hospital in Bundang, Gyeonggi Province on Sunday.According to a hospital official, the patient is in stable condition without fever and any other symptoms.The KCDC said that the woman lived with her son and his wife, both of who visited Guangdong Province in China from November to January 31.The latest case marks the first infection in the country from contact with people who had visited Chinese regions other than Hubei Province, the epicenter of the virus.Currently, a total of 960 people with suspected symptoms are going through coronavirus test.