Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Domestic

S. Korea Reports 25th Confirmed Case of Novel Coronavirus

Write: 2020-02-09 11:39:08Update: 2020-02-09 11:59:40

S. Korea Reports 25th Confirmed Case of Novel Coronavirus

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea reported another case of the novel coronavirus on Sunday, bringing the total of confirmed cases in the country to 25.
 
The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said that a 73-year-old South Korean woman tested positive for the contagious virus and was admitted to Seoul National University Hospital in Bundang, Gyeonggi Province on Sunday.
 
According to a hospital official, the patient is in stable condition without fever and any other symptoms.
 
The KCDC said that the woman lived with her son and his wife, both of who visited Guangdong Province in China from November to January 31.
 
The latest case marks the first infection in the country from contact with people who had visited Chinese regions other than Hubei Province, the epicenter of the virus.
 
Currently, a total of 960 people with suspected symptoms are going through coronavirus test.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >