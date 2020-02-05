S. Korea Reconsidering Participation in Cobra Gold Exercise over Virus Fears

Photo : KBS

The South Korean military is reportedly reconsidering whether to participate in an upcoming multinational military exercise in Thailand amid the spread of the novel coronavirus.The 39th Cobra Gold exercise, co-sponsored by the Thai and United States armed forces, is scheduled to be held from February 25 through March 6.The South Korean Navy and the Marine Corps initially planned to send service personnel and eight assault amphibious vehicles on a naval ship scheduled for departure to the Southeast Asian country on Saturday.However, officials in the government and the military said on Sunday that South Korea is considering skipping the exercise or reducing the scope of its participation.The Defense Ministry, which is expected to make the final decision early this week, is reportedly leaning toward not participating in the exercise.Launched in 1982, Cobra Gold is the largest international military exercise held in the Asia-Pacific region. South Korea began its participation in 2010.As of Friday, Thailand reported 25 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus.