Photo : YONHAP News

Another patient infected with the novel coronavirus has fully recovered and returned home.An official at Seoul National University Hospital in Bundang, Gyeonggi Province said on Sunday that a 55-year-old man, the country's No. 4 patient, was discharged at 9 a.m. after a full recovery.He is the third patient in South Korea to recover and be discharged.The official said that all symptoms of the patient completely disappeared and he was transported to his home via a public health center vehicle, adding he is scheduled to have a follow-up checkup in about ten days.The man tested positive for the virus on January 27 a week after returning from the Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicenter of the virus.