Moon Visits Temporary Quarantine Facility in Jincheon

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in on Sunday visited a temporary quarantine facility for South Korean evacuees airlifted from the Chinese city of Wuhan.More than 170 South Koreans have been staying in isolation at the facility in Jincheon, North Chungcheong Province since arriving in South Korea on January 31 and February 1 on emergency chartered flights.According to the top office, Moon received a briefing from officials on the evacuees' daily life and offered words of encouragement during this difficult period of their lives.The president then met with residents in Jincheon and nearby Eumseong, and expressed gratitude for the residents' cooperation in the government's measure to accommodate the evacuees in the region.In addition, the president reportedly listened to the residents regarding their calls for state support for the regional economy facing difficulties due to the outbreak of the virus.