25 Confirmed Wuhan Coronavirus Infections as 960 Wait for Test Results

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: South Korea is doing all it can to prevent the further spread of the novel coronavirus in the country. While a total of 25 people are confirmed to have contracted the disease as of this Sunday afternoon, three of them have recovered from the disease and have been released from hospitals.Kim Bum-soo wraps up the situation here in Korea.Report: As of Sunday afternoon, the number of confirmed novel coronavirus infections in South Korea stands at 25.Of the confirmed cases, 22 patients are being treated at isolation wards while three have fully recovered and were released from hospitals.During its bi-daily briefing on Sunday, the quarantine headquarters of the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) explained that the 25th patient is a 73-year-old South Korean woman who tested positive for the contagious virus earlier in the day.She lived with her son and his wife, both of who visited Guangdong Province in China from November to January 31.The latest patient is being treated at the Seoul National University Bundang Hospital in Gyeonggi Province. Hospital officials said the patient is in stable condition without fever and any other symptoms.The quarantine headquarters said during their morning briefing that a total of 960 people are waiting for coronavirus test results.Meanwhile, according to China's National Health Commission, the death toll from the outbreak in China soared to 811 this weekend, with around 37-thousand-198 confirmed cases as of 12 a.m. Sunday.The South Korean government has placed an entry ban for foreigners who visited Hubei province in the past two weeks.Foreign visitors in South Korea are advised to contact the KCDC call center at one-three-three-nine if they suspect infection. Interpretation service will be provided in English, Chinese, Japanese, Russian, Vietnamese, Thai, and Malay/Indonesian.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.