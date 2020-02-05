Senior Presidential Aide Returns from US Trip

Photo : YONHAP News

A senior presidential aide returned on Saturday from a trip to the United States amid the continued impasse in nuclear talks between Pyongyang and Washington.Kim Hyun-chong, the deputy chief of South Korea's National Security Office, reportedly arrived in Washington on Wednesday and met with Deputy National Security Adviser Matthew Pottinger and other senior U.S. officials during the three-day stay.In the meetings, Kim is thought to have discussed ways to resume the stalled nuclear negotiations between Washington and Pyongyang, and Seoul's pursuit of inter-Korean cooperation projects.In particular, the presidential aide could have asked the United States' understanding and cooperation in Seoul's plan to seek individual tours to North Korea.President Moon Jae-in said in his New Year's press conference that Seoul will not sit idle and wait for the U.S.-North Korea dialogue to bear fruit, vowing to restart inter-Korean cooperation as a starting point to facilitate the nuclear talks.