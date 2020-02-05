Menu Content

China to Allow S. Koreans' Chinese Spouses to Board Evacuation Flight

Write: 2020-02-09 13:53:26Update: 2020-02-09 14:01:35

Photo : YONHAP News

China has reportedly decided to allow Chinese spouses of South Koreans in Wuhan City to board an evacuation flight amid reports that the Seoul government is mulling a third flight to bring home South Koreans trapped in the city.
 
According to sources in Beijing on Sunday, Chinese authorities recently notified the South Korean Consulate General in Wuhan that even Chinese nationals will be allowed to travel to South Korea on a chartered flight if they are spouses, parents or children of South Koreans staying in the city.
 
With the notice, the consulate general reportedly began to identify people who wish to take the possible flight.
 
South Korea brought home about 700 South Koreans from the city on two emergency chartered flights on January 31 and February 1.
 
Currently, there are about 200 South Koreans and their families in the city, including children and pregnant women.
