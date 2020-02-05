New Conservative Party Lawmaker Seeks Merger with LKP Ahead of Elections

Photo : YONHAP News

A conservative lawmaker who recently broke away from a minor opposition party has announced that he is seeking to merge his newly created party with the main opposition Liberty Korea Party (LKP) ahead of the April general elecions.Rep. Yoo Seong-min of the New Conservative Party made the announcement on Sunday in a news conference at the National Assembly, saying that he will seek the merger in a bid to form a united conservative front.Yoo said that he will follow the people's order to bring the conservatives together so as to stop President Moon Jae-in's reckless rule that is ruining the country.The lawmaker also said he will not run in the upcoming elections so that he can focus all his efforts on the reform of conservatism.Yoo, co-founder of the minor opposition Bareunmirae Party, defected from the party along with several other lawmakers and launched the new party early last month.