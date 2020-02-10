S. Korea to Send Third Evacuation Flight to Wuhan

Photo : KBS News

The government said on Sunday that it will send an additional flight to the Chinese city of Wuhan to evacuate about a hundred South Korean nationals and their Chinese family members.Health and Welfare Minister Park Neung-hoo unveiled the plan in a news briefing after a pan-government meeting at the government complex in Seoul on the response to the coronavirus outbreak.Park said that the government will send an additional flight to Wuhan at the earliest date possible as soon as the relevant discussions with Chinese authorities are complete.The announcement came after the Chinese government recently notified Seoul of its decision to allow Chinese family members of Korean nationals to travel to Korea on a government-chartered plane.South Korea earlier sent two chartered flights to Wuhan, the epicenter of the highly contagious virus, to bring around 700 South Koreans back home. At the time, China did not allow Koreans' Chinese family members to leave the city.Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha said in the briefing that about 230 South Korean nationals and their Chinese family members are staying in the city, and that about 100 people are expected to apply for the third chartered plane.