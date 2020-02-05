S. Korea Decides Not to Extend Entry Ban

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has decided not to extend an entry ban on China's Hubei Province to other provinces or other countries, but to strengthen quarantine measures on people arriving from China.Currently, South Korea is banning the entry of foreigners who have traveled to Hubei Province within the past 14 days.With the number of confirmed cases increasing in South Korea, there are growing calls for the government to extend the entry ban to all parts of China.But the government on Sunday decided to maintain the entry ban and instead, enhance quarantine measures on Koreans and foreigners arriving from China.As part of the measures, the government decided to provide a self-diagnosis application for people arriving from China starting Wednesday so that it can effectively check their health condition.The government also advised people to refrain from visiting Thailand, Singapore and other virus-hit countries for simple travel purposes.