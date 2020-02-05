S. Korea, US to Hold Working Group Talks on N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and the United States will hold a meeting of a bilateral policy coordination working group on North Korea on Monday.Rhee Dong-yeol, director general at the South Korean Foreign Ministry's Korean Peninsula Peace Regime bureau, will reportedly meet with his U.S. counterpart Alex Wong for the working group talks in Seoul.The two sides are expected to assess the situation on the Korean Peninsula and discuss inter-Korean cooperation projects to facilitate the resumption of the stalled nuclear talks between North Korea and the U.S.In the meeting, Rhee is likely to explain Seoul's ideas about cross-border cooperation projects and seek the U.S.' understanding and cooperation.South Korea is expected to seek coordination with the U.S. regarding sanctions on North Korea before pursuing individual tours to the communist regime.Wong, U.S. deputy special representative for North Korea, will reportedly pay a courtesy call on South Korea's chief nuclear envoy Lee Do-hoon and meet with other government officials here before he returns on Wednesday.