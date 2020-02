Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea will be competing in the Olympic women's basketball tournament for the first time in 12 years.South Korea lost to China 100-60 in a qualifier for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics on Sunday afternoon at Aleksandar Nikolic Hall in Belgrade.However, it grabbed a ticket to the Olympics as it finished third behind China and Spain in a four-nation competition. Britain finished in last place and the top three teams qualified for the Tokyo Olympics.It's the first time for South Korea to advance to the Olympics since the Beijing Olympics in 2008.