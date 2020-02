Photo : YONHAP News

Chinese health authorities said the death toll from the outbreak of the novel coronavirus in the country surpassed 900 overnight.According to China's National Health Commission, as of 12 a.m. Monday, the overall death toll for the country soared to 908, with 40-thousand-171 confirmed cases.The number of deaths and confirmed cases across the nation increased by 97 and three-thousand-62, respectively, in a day.It is the first time over 90 people have died of the respiratory disease in one day since the Chinese agency began compiling related data on January 20th.Of the latest figures, 91 deaths were reported in Hubei province, where ground zero for the coronavirus, Wuhan, is located.