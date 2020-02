Photo : YONHAP News

Former presidential candidate Ahn Cheol-soo and a group of lawmakers on Sunday launched a preparation committee for a new political party ahead of the April general elections.About 300 people attended the launch ceremony in Seoul, including Ahn and his aides, along with seven lawmakers.Ahn, who defected late last month from the minor opposition Bareunmirae Party he had co-founded, will lead the preparation committee for the new party named "People Party."In the launch ceremony, Ahn vowed to fight against the country's deep-rooted authoritarianism and partisan politics, while seeking pragmatic and centrist politics.Ahn's group plans to finish preparations within this month and officially launch the party on March 1.