173 S. Korean Evacuees in Jincheon to be Released Saturday

Photo : YONHAP News

About 170 South Koreans under quarantine at a facility in North Chuncheong Province will be released from isolation on Saturday if they don't display symptoms of the novel coronavirus.The South Korean evacuees were airlifted from the Chinese city of Wuhan on a chartered flight on January 31st, and have since been staying at the temporary quarantine facility in Jincheon.The Ministry of Interior and Safety said on Monday that the 173 evacuees will be released from isolation if they do not display any symptoms for the 14-day incubation period of the virus.The group includes 17 people who entered the facility a couple of days later after they had displayed symptoms upon arrival in South Korea and tested negative for the virus.The ministry said that the people to be released from the facility will all return home and the government can no longer engage after that.