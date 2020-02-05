LKP Hwang: LKP, New Conservative Party to Soon Wrap Up Unity Negotiations

Photo : YONHAP News

The head of the main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) said the LKP and the New Conservative Party will soon wrap up talks on a merger, leading efforts to unite the conservative bloc ahead of April's general elections.Hwang Kyo-ahn on Monday welcomed New Conservative Party founder Yoo Seong-min's announcement the previous day that he is seeking to merge his party with the LKP to form a united right-wing front ahead of the elections.Yoo also said he will not run in the upcoming elections to focus on unifying the conservative bloc.Referring to recent announcements by some within the LKP that they would give up their conservative stronghold constituencies, the LKP leader said he will not forget their spirit of putting public interest before their own.As for his bid to run for Seoul's Jongno district, Hwang said his determined push to judge the Moon Jae-in administration and its policies comes after aspirations from his youth met desperation in the present day.Stating that the conservative bloc's election victory is a call of the times, Hwang vowed to bring hope to the people through innovation and unity.