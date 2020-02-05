'Parasite' Wins S. Korea's 1st Academy Award with Best Original Screenplay

Photo : YONHAP News

Bong Joon-ho’s “Parasite” has won best original screenplay at the Academy Awards, becoming the first-ever South Korean film to win any Oscar accolade.During the awards ceremony in Los Angeles on Sunday, Bong and writer Han Jin-won shared the honor for the black comedy, beating out “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” “1917,” “Knives Out,” and “Marriage Story.”It is the first time that an Asian writer has won an Oscar in the best original screenplay category in the Academy Awards’ 92-year history. “Parasite” is the first foreign-language film to claim the feat in 17 years, following Spanish director Pedro Almodovar’s “Talk to Her” in 2003.With the award ceremony still underway, “Parasite” has also been nominated for five other Oscars, including best picture, best directing, best international feature film, production design and film editing.Earlier this month, the South Korean movie also received the best original screenplay awards from the Writers Guild of America (WGA) and the British Academy Film Awards.The film also won the top prize at last year's Cannes Film Festival and a Golden Globe for best foreign language film last month.