There have been no additional confirmed cases of the new coronavirus in South Korea, with the total number thus far standing at 27.The central disaster relief headquarters said on Monday that three of the confirmed patients have been discharged after making a full recovery.Eight-hundred-nine suspected patients are awaiting test results.Meanwhile, the 14-day virus incubation period for two-thousand-991 people who arrived from China's Wuhan region last month has ended as of the early hours of Monday.Health authorities, who have failed to get into contact with 25 foreigners, plan to continue tracking them down in cooperation with local government and the police.