S. Korea, US Hold Working Group Meeting to Discuss Policy Coordination on N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and the United States on Monday held a working group meeting to coordinate policies on North Korea, after Seoul declared its push to allow individual trips to the North in a bid to facilitate stalled denuclearization talks.The talks were held behind closed doors in Seoul between the head of the South Korean Foreign Ministry's Korean Peninsula Peace Regime Bureau, Rhee Dong-yeol, and his U.S. counterpart Alex Wong.The officials reportedly assessed the current security situation on the Korean Peninsula and ways to bring Pyongyang back to the nuclear negotiating table with Washington, including resuming inter-Korean economic cooperation projects.Seoul is believed to have sought Washington's support for sanction exemptions to allow various cross-border initiatives.The allies may have also discussed the possibility of sending aid to the North amid the novel coronavirus outbreak, although Pyongyang has yet to report any confirmed cases.Wong is scheduled to pay a courtesy call on Seoul's chief nuclear envoy, Lee Do-hoon, and meet with officials from both the presidential office and the Unification Ministry.