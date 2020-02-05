Three S. Korean Nationals in China Diagnosed with Novel Coronavirus

Photo : YONHAP News

Three South Korean nationals residing in China have been diagnosed with novel coronavirus.Vice Health Minister and Vice Chief of the Central Disaster Management Headquarters Kim Gang-lip said in a regular media briefing on Monday that they were notified of the cases by the World Health Organization(WHO) and the Chinese government.Kim said all three belong to the same family as a Chinese woman who was confirmed with the virus in China on January 31st, and this marks the first confirmation involving a South Korean national within China.The three, a husband and two children, are known to be in a stable condition and under medical care provided by the Chinese authorities.The South Korean Foreign Ministry has been steadily monitoring their conditions via the South Korean Consulate General in Qingdao City in Shandong.