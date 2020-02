Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean government will temporarily suspend entry of cruise ships seeking to dock at the country's seaports.Vice Health Minister Kim Gang-lip, the sitting deputy chief of the central disaster relief headquarters, said on Monday that Seoul plans to turn away two cruise ships expected to dock at the southeastern port city of Busan on Tuesday and Wednesday.The decision was made during a meeting of related ministries in a bid to prevent the further spread of the new coronavirus.However, vessels seeking to fuel up or stock up on supplies will be allowed entry.Concerns about the spread of the novel coronavirus on cruise ships has mounted after 70 cases were found on a cruise ship currently in quarantine off the Japanese coast near Yokohama.