S. Korea to Send 3rd Evacuation Flight to Wuhan on Tues.

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean government is planning to send another charter plane to the Chinese city of Wuhan to evacuate around 150 South Korean nationals and their Chinese family members.Vice Health Minister and deputy head of the Central Disaster Management Headquarters Kim Gang-lip revealed on Monday the chartered flight will depart from Incheon on Tuesday and return via Gimpo on Wednesday.Kim said the South Koreans and their Chinese family members will be taken to the Joint Forces Military University's Defense Language Institute located in Icheon, Gyeonggi Province after they land. They will be isolated and monitored for any possible signs of infection.The government earlier sent two planes to Wuhan, the epicenter of the highly contagious virus, to bring 701 South Koreans back home. China did not allow the Koreans' Chinese family members to leave the city on those previous flights.