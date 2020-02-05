Task Force Launched to Establish Anti-Corruption Investigative Body

Photo : YONHAP News

A task force tasked with the establishment of an investigative body to probe corruption committed by high-ranking government officials has been launched.At the signboard-hanging ceremony at the government complex in Seoul on Monday, Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun presented letters of appointment to the preparatory apparatus, including its head Nam Ki-myung, asking them to work hard for the scheduled launch of the investigative agency in July.In response, Nam, a former head of the Ministry of Government Legislation who was appointed to the post last Thursday, vowed smooth preparation for the agency so it would meet public demand to create a just and fair country.In a meeting with reporters later, Chung hoped the prospective body will contribute to the development of the judiciary system and help enhance the integrity and transparency of public officials.Around 20 officials dispatched by related government agencies, including the Justice Ministry, the Ministry of the Interior and Safety, and the Ministry of Economy and Finance, are also working with the task force.Its launch comes weeks after a fast-tracked bill aimed to create the investigative unit passed the National Assembly in late December.Under the law, the agency will look into corruption allegations surrounding the president, lawmakers, the Supreme Court chief, the Constitutional Court chief, the prime minister, judges, prosecutors and other high-level officials.Among them, police officials, prosecutors and judges will be subject to possible indictment by the agency.