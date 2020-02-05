Ruling DP Preparing to Launch Election Polling Committee

Photo : KBS News

The head of the ruling Democratic Party(DP) says the April 15 general elections will be a showdown between his party and the opposition bloc, which he claims is trying to fetter the government and regress into the past.Lee Hae-chan made the remark on Monday during a meeting of the DP's Supreme Council.Lee said the party will soon launch its election polling committee, an effort he explained had been delayed in order to respond to the novel coronavirus outbreak.He said the DP is very determined and stressed that how much self-reform they accomplish as they prepare for the elections will be key.Lee also addressed the coronavirus situation in the country and noted three patients had already been discharged from the hospital while the number of new infections had slowed in recent days.The DP chief said his party will come up with ways to breathe new life into domestic demand amid a decline in consumption. He stressed it’s also time for parliament to get things done and urged the opposition to show a bipartisan stance when the floor leaders of rival camps hold a meeting on Tuesday.