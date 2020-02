Photo : YONHAP News

Another patient of the new coronavirus in South Korea is expected to be discharged later on Monday after making a full recovery.The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention(KCDC) said the country's eleventh patient tested negative for the virus twice in a row and his symptoms have also improved.It is the fourth patient to be released since last Wednesday.The latest patient contracted the virus from his father through tertiary infection and has been in quarantine since January 31st.The father, the country's sixth patient, is the first to catch the virus through secondary infection, after he had a meal with the country's third patient at a restaurant in Seoul's Gangnam district.