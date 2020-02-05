Conservative Bloc Makes Efforts to Unite Ahead of April Elections

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: Conservative parties have made some progress on efforts to unite and increase their influence ahead of the April general elections. New Conservative Party founder Yoo Seong-min announced a plan to merge with the main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP), which was warmly welcomed by LKP chief Hwang Kyo-ahn.Choi You Sun has the details.Report: Main opposition Liberty Korea Party Chairman Hwang Kyo-ahn on Monday welcomed New Conservative Party founder Yoo Seong-min's announcement that he is seeking to merge his party with the LKP to form a united right-wing front ahead of the April general elections.At a press conference on Sunday, Yoo said he would not seek any authority within the new party, or over candidate nominations, and made clear he would not be running in the elections. He said he instead plans to focus on unifying the conservative bloc and reforming South Korean conservatism.After the LKP's Supreme Council meeting, Hwang said efforts were underway to arrange talks with Yoo and that the two parties would soon wrap up discussions on a merger.Amid an accelerated push to create a united conservative bloc, the two parties, together with another new party led by Rep. Lee Un-ju, are soon expected to set up a body to review procedures for the merger.Separately, a committee consisting of the parties and conservative civic groups that are leading unity efforts will soon finalize decisions on the name of the new party, its candidate nomination process and campaign leadership.The direction for candidate nominations will most likely determine the new party's fate, especially after Yoo demanded the LKP agree to rebuilding conservatism through the establishment of a new party, rather than his party simply being taken in by the LKP.The LKP, for its part, will have to introduce a fair elimination system to prevent members of factions close to former presidents Lee Myung-bak and Park Geun-hye from dominating the nominations.Choi You Sun, KBS World Radio News.