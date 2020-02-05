Menu Content

S. Korea, US Hold Working Group Talks on N. Korea Issues

South Korea and the U.S. held "working group" talks on North Korea issues for the first time in three months on Monday.

The two sides discussed possible plans on inter-Korean cooperation such as connecting cross-border roads and rails and allowing individual South Korean tourism to North Korea.

The talks held in Seoul were led by Foreign Ministry director Rhee Dong-yeol and U.S. Deputy Special Representative for North Korea Alex Wong.

During the talks, the Korean side outlined the individual tourism plan to North Korea. 

The U.S. believes the idea itself does not violate global sanctions but that consultations are necessary as South Korean tourists bringing mobile phones and notebook computers into the North could raise concerns.

Wong will also hold talks with Seoul's chief nuclear envoy Lee Do-hoon as well as Unification Ministry and presidential office officials before leaving Seoul on Wednesday.
