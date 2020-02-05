Tada Representatives Face Prison Terms over Alleged Illegal Taxi Service

Photo : KBS News

Prosecutors have requested the court to slap prison terms on the heads of the ride-hailing platform Tada on charges of running an illegal transportation service.In the final hearing held on the case on Monday, the Seoul Central District Court was asked to hand a one year prison term each to Lee Jae-woong, the head of car-sharing app SoCar, and Park Jae-uk, the head of its rental car-hailing unit VCNC, which runs Tada.The two were indicted last October without detention for using their licensed business as a car rental service provider to provide unlicensed business of paid taxi service.The accused have denied the charges, saying its business is within legal boundaries based on a written exception that allows rented vans with eleven to 15 seats to be offered with drivers.Meanwhile, a revision bill that effectively bans Tada’s ride-hailing service by confining it to pure tourism purposes is still pending at the National Assembly after its passage by the parliament’s transport committee in December.