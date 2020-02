Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea finished second in global shipbuilding orders in January trailing China.According to London-based Clarkson Research Services on Monday, South Korean shipbuilders won orders equivalent to 40-thousand compensated gross tons(CGTs) last month, scoring a distant second to China’s 510-thousand CGTs.Meanwhile, Japan failed to win a single bid as monthly global orders significantly contracted from two-point-eight million CGTs a year earlier to 750-thousand CGTs.January orders were mostly for small and mid-sized oil tankers and bulk carriers. South Korea mostly focuses on large-scale LNG carriers and container ships.In 2018, South Korea became the world’s biggest shipbuilder for the first time in seven years and went on to retain the title last year.