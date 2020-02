Photo : YONHAP News

The Justice Ministry’s internal reform committee has recommended it lower the cost shouldered by plaintiffs in public interest lawsuits that are lost.The recommendation issued on Monday by the committee claims public interest litigation, despite its positive role in helping reform society, protecting the rights of minorities and preventing power abuse by the state, can also discourage related legal practices due to excessive costs that accompany unsuccessful suits.Pointing to exemptions or lower associated costs seen in many other countries, the committee urged the ministry to enact or revise necessary rules for change.In response, the ministry said it will consider the recommendation and other possible measures to support public interest litigation.