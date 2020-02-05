Ex-N. Korean Diplomat to Run in S. Korea's General Elections

Photo : YONHAP News

A high-profile North Korean defector has joined South Korea's main opposition political party to run in country's general elections in April.In a media briefing at the National Assembly on Monday, the Liberty Korea Party's(LKP) candidate nominations committee chief Kim Hyong-o introduced Thae Yong-ho, the former number two diplomat at North Korea’s embassy in London, as the conservative party’s new member.Kim said Thae volunteered to run, unlike some other defectors who were previously roped into South Korean politics on the promise of becoming a proportional representative, and called his decision courageous.He also noted that Thae risked his life in search of freedom, and said as a defector he can represent the view of ordinary North Koreans, help propose ideas on peace for South Korea and take a stance on related issues on the global stage. Kim also said the LKP will let Thae run for a constituency in Seoul.Thae became one of the highest-ranking North Korean officials to ever defect. Since his escape to the South in 2016, he has been a vocal critic of the North Korean regime.