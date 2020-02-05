CNN: Trump Does Not Want Another Summit with Kim before Election

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. President Donald Trump reportedly told his advisers that he does not want another summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un before the November presidential election.CNN issued the report on Monday, quoting two sources familiar with the matter.The sources said that as Trump focuses on his re-election campaign, his appetite to engage on the issue has waned.In particular, Trump reportedly expressed his frustration late last year after the working-level talks between the two countries set for Stockholm fell apart in October.The report said one official familiar with the administration's efforts with North Korea described the negotiations as "dead."An administration official reportedly said there is little appetite within the president's inner circle to pursue a deal with North Korea before the election, with the risks of restarting talks greatly outweighing any potential benefits.