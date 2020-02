Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in will receive annual policy reports again from government agencies after halting them for about ten days due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.The president will receive reports from the ministries of labor, environment and agriculture on Tuesday afternoon at the presidential office.When the country began to report confirmed cases of the contagious virus late last month, the president postponed reports set for January 30th and decided to suspend them temporarily to focus on the country's quarantine efforts.The presidential office said that the policy reports were resumed under the decision that policy efforts for the economy and people's livelihoods should continue along with quarantine efforts.