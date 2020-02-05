Moon Congratulates Bong Joon-ho on 'Parasite' Wins

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in sent a congratulatory message on Monday to director Bong Joon-ho on winning four Oscars for his film "Parasite."The film won four awards ― best picture, best original screenplay, best international feature film and best director ― at the 92nd Academy Awards earlier in the day, becoming the first Korean film to ever receive an Oscar.According to the top office, President Moon wrote in an official letter that Bong's Oscar success has given South Koreans pride and courage as they try to overcome the novel coronavirus outbreak.The president also wrote that "Parasite" has moved the hearts of people around the world with a story that best highlights Korean style.He added that the government will "be with our movie people" so that they can fully exercise their imagination in filmmaking free from worry, apparently reaffirming his administration's commitment to protect freedom of speech.