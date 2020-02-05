African Swine Fever Reported Outside Fences for First Time

Photo : KBS News

A wild boar captured in Gangwon Province has been confirmed to be infected with African swine fever(ASF), bringing the total of ASF cases in the country to 174.It marks the first case found outside the fences the government had set up to block the spread of the animal disease to southern provinces.According to the provincial government on Monday, the wild boar was captured on Friday in a field in Hwacheon County and tested positive for the virus on Sunday.Until late December, ASF cases found in wild boars in the province were all reported in the Cheorwon area near the border with North Korea, but since January 6th, the province's most cases have been reported in Hwacheon.As of Monday, the province reported a total of 74 ASF cases, 54 cases, or 73 percent, of them are from the Hwacheon area.