Politics

Unification Ministry Official to Meet Visiting US Official for Talks on Resuming Inter-Korean Cooperation

Write: 2020-02-11 11:38:57Update: 2020-02-11 14:54:11

Photo : YONHAP News

A senior official at the South Korean ministry in charge of inter-Korean affairs plans to meet with the visiting U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for North Korea Alex Wong on Tuesday, for talks on Seoul's push to resume inter-Korean economic cooperation.

A Unification Ministry official confirmed the meeting between the ministry's unification policy office chief Choi Young-joon and Wong, without revealing the time and location.

The ministry is expected to explain in detail its roadmap in relation to inter-Korean projects, including allowing individual tours to North Korea and resuming the reconnection of railways and roads across the border.

Seoul will also likely seek Washington's support behind such initiatives in the form of sanctions exemptions.

In his New Year's press conference, President Moon Jae-in expressed resolve to push for renewed inter-Korean cooperation in a bid to facilitate the resumption of denuclearization dialogue between Washington and Pyongyang.
