US Democratic Presidential Candidates Say 'No' to Withdrawing US Troops on Peninsula

A New York Times survey found that virtually all U.S. Democratic presidential candidates are against withdrawing U.S. troops from the Korean Peninsula.The New York Times asked the candidates about a range of foreign policy issues on the survey, including North Korea and the troop withdrawal since last December. The paper has been updating the survey every time it receives replies from the candidates.On whether they would agree to begin pulling out American troops from the peninsula, all candidates, including former Vice President Joe Biden, Senator Bernie Sanders and Senator Elizbeth Warren, said “no.”While saying “no,” however, Sanders added “not immediately.” He said the U.S. would work closely with its South Korean partner to move toward peace on the Korean Peninsula, which is the only way to ultimately deal with the North Korean nuclear issue.Warren said the U.S. presence on the Korean Peninsula is in Washington's own strategic interest as a Pacific nation. She added that while it makes sense to periodically review with its allies whether its force posture is appropriately tailored to the changing security environment, the U.S. troop presence should not be a matter for negotiation with the North.Asked if they would continue the personal diplomacy U.S. President Donald Trump began with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, Sanders and Warren replied “yes” while former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg said “no.”Warren said she would be willing to meet with Kim if it advances substantive negotiations, but not as a vanity project.