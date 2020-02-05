DP Announces 19th, 20th Recruits Ahead of April's Elections

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's ruling Democratic Party(DP) has announced its 19th and 20th recruits ahead of April's general elections.The announcement was made on Tuesday by DP Chair Lee Hae-chan, who introduced former deputy of the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor Organization Lee Gyung-su and former head of the national council of representative judges Choi Gi-sang at a recruitment ceremony.Lee, an expert in nuclear fusion technology, is the DP's first recruit from the field of science and technology. He headed the country's first plasma research facility in 1992, and later the National Fusion Research Institute(NFRI).Choi is a former judge, who garnered attention after ruling in favor of Korean victims of Japan's wartime forced labor and openly criticizing those involved in the judiciary power abuse scandal during the former Park Geun-hye administration.The ceremony was also attended by 17 previous recruits, with the exception of Won Jong-gun, who left the party after facing sexual abuse allegations made by his former girlfriend.